Despite market rally, mutual funds see record outflow

Market experts said that against the backdrop of increased volatility in the markets last year, participants are using the sharp rally in the markets to book profits. Indian equity markets surged to record levels in February, and haven’t corrected meaningfully since then. Another factor is that while the markets are soaring, employment and wage trends have been weak. Indeed, some have dipped into their savings to meet consumption needs. Besides, many retail investors have switched to direct investing considering that MF performance in the recent past has been disappointing.

