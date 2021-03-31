Despite market rally, mutual funds see record outflow

Stock market returns in fiscal 2021 are the highest in a decade. A Mint analysis shows that the BSE200 index has posted impressive returns of 74% in FY21. At the same time, outflows from equity mutual funds (MFs) have also been the highest. What explains this dichotomy?
Market experts said that against the backdrop of increased volatility in the markets last year, participants are using the sharp rally in the markets to book profits. Indian equity markets surged to record levels in February, and haven’t corrected meaningfully since then. Another factor is that while the markets are soaring, employment and wage trends have been weak. Indeed, some have dipped into their savings to meet consumption needs. Besides, many retail investors have switched to direct investing considering that MF performance in the recent past has been disappointing.
2 min read . 12:10 AM IST