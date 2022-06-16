Overspending on 5G auction key risk for telecom stocks2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 02:37 PM IST
- The last date for submitting of bids is 8 July and commencement of auctions is scheduled on 26 July.
The Cabinet has cleared much-awaited 5G spectrum auctions in India, approving the auction of 72GHz of 5G spectrum across various frequency bands. The reserve price of spectrum is unchanged from the telecom regulator’s recommendations in April 2022. The telecom companies (telcos) had made representations for a 90% cut in reserve price of spectrum, however, analysts note that the reserve price is only 35-40% lower than April 2018 levels.