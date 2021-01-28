Oversupply fears outweigh positives for India Cements

India Cements Ltd saw its volumes decline 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the December quarter to 2.38 million tonnes from 2.67 million tonnes. In a media briefing post results, the management said prolonged monsoons affected the firm’s primary southern markets. Although demand is recovering, the concern of oversupply in its key markets of east and south would remain, analysts said. For the first nine months of this fiscal, volumes fell 29%.

Dealers channel checks by various brokerages have shown that prices have corrected in east and south in Q3. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, cement prices fell 4% and 2% in east and south respectively, to ₹323 and ₹376 a bag respectively.

India Cements’ average realizations dropped around 3.5% sequentially to ₹4,735/tonne in the quarter.

Analysts say that the overhang of excessive supply offset some positives of Q3 earnings.

View Full Image India Cements' volume growth declined 11% year-on-year in Q3FY21 but improved sequentially

India Cements swung to profit in Q3 from a year-earlier loss. Standalone net profit stood at ₹62.02 crore. Secondly, in spite of lower volumes, the company saw a sharp improvement of 67% y-o-y in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda). The management attributed this improvement in operating performance to sustained reduction in fixed costs and cash-and-carry model. The management had said in April 2020 that it stopped selling cement on credit and will likely continue with the same going ahead.

High debt has been a sentiment dampener for the stock. At the start of FY21, India Cements’ total debt stood at ₹3,500 crore. So far, this fiscal, the company has repaid ₹300 crore in debt. The management said it aims to reduce its total debt by around ₹500 crore this fiscal. Some cushion is also expected from reduced working capital needs, the management added.

On the flipside, the management acknowledged cost inflation, especially higher prices of petroleum coke. The company expects the impact of increased input costs to start reflecting from the next fiscal year onwards.

Meanwhile, the India Cements stock is trading at a one-year forward EV/Ebitda of nine times, at a discount to peer Ramco Cements, which is trading at a valuation multiple of 12 times. EV is short for enterprise value.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via