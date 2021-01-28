Oversupply fears outweigh positives for India Cements

India Cements swung to profit in Q3 from a year-earlier loss. Standalone net profit stood at ₹62.02 crore. Secondly, in spite of lower volumes, the company saw a sharp improvement of 67% y-o-y in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda). The management attributed this improvement in operating performance to sustained reduction in fixed costs and cash-and-carry model. The management had said in April 2020 that it stopped selling cement on credit and will likely continue with the same going ahead.