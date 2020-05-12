P&G Hygiene’s business may be resilient, but valuations are pricey

That covid-19 would eat into revenues of companies for the March quarter was a foregone conclusion. Which is why Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd’s (P&G Hygiene) 6% year-on-year decline in revenue last quarter doesn’t pinch that much. What is heartening, however, is its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin has improved by 56 basis points over the same period last year to 21.1%.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The March quarter is the third quarter for the company, as its financial year ends in June.

A sharp decline in raw material costs as a percentage of revenue boosted gross margin, which also eventually percolated to the Ebitda margin. This is despite employee costs and other expenses increasing meaningfully.

Stedy margin.

The company’s ability to arrest decline in profitability is encouraging, wrote analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 8 May. Overall, the company’s Ebitda declined by 3.6% in the March quarter.

To be sure, the company was forecasting high single-digit sales growth for the March quarter before the lockdown. “But following the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19, the business operations were severely disrupted across the country," pointed out P&G Hygiene in a press statement.

The extended lockdown naturally means outlook for the current quarter continues to be gloomy as far as sales growth goes. Some feel P&G Hygiene’s relatively more resilient portfolio will help the company withstand the covid-19-related disruption in the post-lockdown phase. “We maintain sales forecasts in FY21 and FY22 and sustained profitability improvement in recent quarters, with normalizing ad-spends over the next couple of years resulting in about 10% earnings per share upgrade," said analysts from Motilal Oswal.

That said, the stock’s high valuations suggest investors are already factoring in a good share of the optimism. True, the shares are about 20% away from their 52-week high seen in end-October on the NSE. Even so, it trades at a whopping 70 times estimated earnings for the year ending June 2020, according to Bloomberg’s consensus estimates.

