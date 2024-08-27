Page Industries makes a comeback but long way to go
Summary
- Page Industries, exclusive licensee for Jockey in India, saw its best Q1 revenue growth in seven quarters. But the company anticipates it may be tough for it to achieve the earlier stated target by FY26 amid persistent slowdown and challenges in retail across brands
Page Industries Ltd stock is just 3% away from its 52-week high of ₹42,922 seen at the beginning of this month. The shares are trading at about 58 times FY26 estimated earnings, based on Bloomberg data. Valuations appear steep amid expectations of slow recovery in revenue growth.