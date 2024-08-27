Page has the exclusive licence for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Jockey brand in India, and a few other countries. To be sure, Page’s Q1FY25 revenue performance in terms of growth was the best in the past seven quarters. Still, a 4% year-on-year revenue growth on a favourable base is hardly exciting. The problem is that demand did not pick up adequately, although it did not worsen. In the earnings call, the management pointed out that there are early signs of positive indicators on consumption improvement. Also, there is an uptick in rural consumption.