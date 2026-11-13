Why Page Industries’ optimism needs a reality check

Page Industries Ltd. is aiming high. Despite achieving 5.6% volume growth in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27), it is targeting double-digit growth for the full year. The company expects sales to accelerate in H2, driven by festive demand and new launches across key categories. The management said its newly launched Disney and Marvel collections have received an encouraging response from consumers.
Page Industries manufactures, markets and distributes apparel brands such as Jockey and Speedo.
“Achieving the full-year double-digit volume growth guidance now requires around 14% volume growth in H2FY27, making the recovery fairly demanding,” said Systematix Shares and Stocks (India).