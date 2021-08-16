Page Industries’ Q1 is muted, but stock valuation is pricey

Q1FY22 profitability, too, was nothing to write home about. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margins contracted as much as 1,250 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis to 6.8%. One basis point is 0.01%. Note that gross margin was flattish sequentially, but weak operating leverage hurt the Ebitda show. Ebitda margin was lower primarily due to under-absorption of wages, selling and corporate overheads, the company said.