Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Page Industries’ Q1 is muted, but stock valuation is pricey

Page Industries’ Q1 is muted, but stock valuation is pricey

Premium
Revenues declined by 43% quarter-on-quarter to 501 crore even as a favourable base boosted growth on a year-on-year basis.
2 min read . 01:45 AM IST Pallavi Pengonda

The firm’s Ebitda margin was lower primarily due to under-absorption of wages, selling and corporate overheads

Page Industries Ltd’s shares fell more than 3% on Friday on the National Stock Exchange, following its subdued June-quarter results (Q1FY22).

Page Industries Ltd’s shares fell more than 3% on Friday on the National Stock Exchange, following its subdued June-quarter results (Q1FY22).

The company’s numbers show the impact of the pandemic-related disruptions on sales.

The company’s numbers show the impact of the pandemic-related disruptions on sales.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Revenues declined by 43% quarter-on-quarter to 501 crore even as a favourable base boosted growth on a year-on-year basis. But revenues are still 40% lower compared to Q1FY20, so performance isn’t exciting enough.

Within segments, athleisure, kids and women’s innerwear saw stronger growth compared to men’s innerwear. As such, a pick-up in men’s innerwear would go a long way in improving sentiments for the stock, said analysts.

Q1FY22 profitability, too, was nothing to write home about. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margins contracted as much as 1,250 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis to 6.8%. One basis point is 0.01%. Note that gross margin was flattish sequentially, but weak operating leverage hurt the Ebitda show. Ebitda margin was lower primarily due to under-absorption of wages, selling and corporate overheads, the company said.

 

View Full Image
satish kumar/mint
Click on the image to enlarge

“Slower-than-expected recovery and lower-than-estimated margins in July have led to a 5.4% reduction in our FY22 earnings per share (EPS) forecasts, even as our FY23 EPS has been cut by just 1.9%," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 12 August.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Pidilite's bond with investors fraying despite signs of recovery

Premium

Price hikes lift Tata Steel but Europe needs a fix

Premium

The reason why arbitrage funds are going up and up

Premium

Byju’s  to  raise $1.5 bn at $21 bn valuation

Page Industries told analysts that July sales recovery is healthy and similar to April. To be sure, the athleisure segment is expected to have a good run in the near future as consumers are likely to spend more time at home.

“However, momentum needs to pick up in men’s innerwear and the women’s innerwear business needs to sustain, especially as factors favouring rapid growth in the athleisure segment would not be present beyond FY22," said analysts from Motilal Oswal.

Based on Bloomberg data, Page Industries’ shares trade at around 61 times estimated earnings for FY23. To be sure, valuations are not cheap.

“Key risks would be intense competition in innerwear and raw material inflation impacting growth or margins and prolonged operational restrictions," said analysts from YES Securities Ltd in a report on 12 August.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!