In Q1, Page added 43 exclusive brand outlets to its network, taking the total count to 1,332 as of June-end.
After a miserable March quarter (Q4FY23), Page Industries Ltd has seen notable improvement in key measures in Q1FY24. Ebitda margin rebounded from multi-quarter lows seen in Q4FY23 to 19.5% in Q1 even as it has contracted year-on-year by 270 basis points. Note that Q1 Ebitda margin is within the company’s comfort level of 19-21%, which it plans to maintain.
