Page recovers in Q1, but concerns remain amid weak demand

Investors seem to be taking note. Shares of Page have not recovered fully from the steep fall of 9% seen the next day after Q4FY23 results. The stock is down by 26% from its 52-week highs of ₹54,349.10 apiece seen in October even as it was up 3% on Thursday post Q1 results. There is little respite on the valuation front. According to Bloomberg, Page’s shares trade at 54 times estimated earnings for FY25. “While Page has beaten profit estimates in Q1, channel checks in July indicate sales are subdued. Amid this, valuations of the stock appear expensive," says Parekh.