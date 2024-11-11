Page Industries may find it tough to replicate Q2 success
Summary
- The beginning of festival season toward September end indicated encouraging signs, but Page Industries' management said it is yet to see a significant revival in consumer sentiment.
Page Industries Ltd’s investors seem confident after its September quarter (Q2FY25) results beat expectations on key parameters. The stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹48,393.70 on Monday and has been up about 5% since the results were announced on 7 November.