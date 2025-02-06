Markets
Page Industries growth slips back to single digit but margin is stellar
Summary
- Despite solid operating margin in Q3, Page Industries faces sluggish revenue growth. The key ask from the stock remains the double-digit top-line growth. Is the recent capacity expansion enough to turn the tide?
Page Industries Ltd’s shares have declined 6% since it announced its December quarter (Q3FY25) results, reflecting that investors are not focused on the solid operating margin, but on sluggish revenue growth.
