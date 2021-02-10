Page Industries Ltd’s December quarter results have exceeded Street expectations. For instance, revenue growth stood at almost 17% year-on-year to Rs927 crore. This is higher than around Rs866 crore that a Bloomberg poll of analysts had estimated. Strong operating margins boosted profitability, further. Overall, net profit increased by a whopping 77% year-on-year to almost Rs154 crore, which was again better than expectations.

Investors are visibly thrilled. Shares of the company hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday on NSE post results were announced and closed the day more than 5% higher. On the flip side, this also means valuations of the Page’s stock become pricier, to that extent. The stock now trades at about 74 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data.

“Post the December quarter results, there might be an upward revision in future earnings estimates, which may taper the valuations a bit," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

The December quarter revenue growth comes after three continuous quarters of revenue decline. Volumes in the December quarter increased by 10%. “The rest of the revenue growth was contributed by 7% higher price realisations led by better product mix," said Akhil Parekh, analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The company has also done well on the profitability front. Page’s gross profit margin expanded by 227 basis points year-on-year to 55.4% but remained steady sequentially. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin expanded as much as 690 basis points to 24.4%. Ebitda margin increased by 210 basis points sequentially.

According to Parekh, Ebitda margin at 24.4% is Page’s highest ever quarterly margin aided by strong growth in athleisure products, which enjoy comparatively higher average selling prices. Ebitda performance was primarily helped by significant decline in other expenses as a percentage of revenues. Employee costs as a percentage of revenues too declined, albeit at a slower pace. Higher volumes helped, too.

The company said its cash and cash equivalents increased by 23% quarter-on-quarter to Rs494 crore.

After the December quarter, base is favourable for March quarter revenue performance considering revenue had declined in last financial year’s March quarter. Even so, margins are likely to taper off, as some of the Ebitda margin gains may not repeat, going ahead. According to Parekh, “Sustainable margin should be about 21-22%. Further, the recovery in the men’s innerwear category is one of the key moniterables."

As such, Page would have to continue to demonstrate decent growth to support its valuations, going ahead.

