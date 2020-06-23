Page Industries’ Q4FY20 results fall short of lofty expectations

Shares of innerwear maker Page Industries Ltd are almost 30% lower compared to its highs in January. Still, its valuations are fa from being cheap. Based on Bloomberg data, the Page stock trades at 42 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022.

Unfortunately, March quarter results do little to boost investor sentiment. The company’s revenues declined by 11% over the same period last year to ₹541 crore. While the covid-19 led disruption in the month of March was expected to play spoilsport, the Street had estimated revenues to be more or less flat yoy at around ₹600 crore. Volumes dropped by a sharp 18.7% last quarter. This comes on the back of a 2.8% volume drop in the December quarter, which shows that performance has been slipping for some time.

Page has been having a challenging time in boosting sales, owing to tepid consumer demand and stiff competition. For the whole year, revenues increased by 3% year-on-year.

Naturally, subdued revenue performance in the March quarter weighed on overall profitability. In a press statement, Page said, “Lower absorption of costs invested in sales and marketing, people and technology contributed to the lower profit after tax. Net profit fell by a whopping 59% to ₹31 crore.

Of course, the lockdown for a good part of this quarter would mean the June quarter too would be rather forgettable. Even so, the company said on a call with analysts that signs of sales demand are encouraging since the partial lifting of lockdown in May.

Investors can well expect financial year 2021 to be rough thanks to covid-19 related demand uncertainty. But there is some respite. As Akhil Parekh, analyst, Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd says, “In FY2021, the contribution from athleisure products for Page is likely to increase as more people stay at home. Given that athleisure products have slightly better margins compared to innerwear products, overall the changing mix should offer some support to Page’s profit margins this year." Althleisure refers to clothing designed to be suitable both for exercise and everyday wear.

Plus, the company is also looking at curtailing some of the fixed and variable cost overheads. Even as these factors provide comfort, demand revival remains crucial to boost investors’ confidence, especially with valuations being pricey.

