Page Industries’ Q4FY20 results fall short of lofty expectations

Unfortunately, March quarter results do little to boost investor sentiment. The company’s revenues declined by 11% over the same period last year to ₹541 crore. While the covid-19 led disruption in the month of March was expected to play spoilsport, the Street had estimated revenues to be more or less flat yoy at around ₹600 crore. Volumes dropped by a sharp 18.7% last quarter. This comes on the back of a 2.8% volume drop in the December quarter, which shows that performance has been slipping for some time.