Page Industries’ robust Q4 may support stock’s pricey valuations in near-term

To be sure, Page has put up a strong revenue show for the past two quarters. This has curtailed the year-on-year drop in FY21 revenues to just around 4%, which is commendable given that the first quarter was a washout. The second covid wave is expected to adversely impact near-term financials. “Success of Page’s new categories (such as kidswear) and entry into new geographical areas are key to near-term growth," said Kotak’s analysts.