Page Industries’ search for demand continues

Problem of excessive inventory

In the earnings call, Page’s management said competitors are giving discounts and higher incentives to liquidate inventory. Page intends to offload the inventory organically given that it is not seasonal. As such, there has not been significant progress on the issue of excessive inventory, particularly in the athleisure segment, which Page has been struggling with lately. At the distributor level, inventory levels came down by three/six days in Q4 and FY24, respectively, aided by the implementation of the auto-replenishment system. This is still higher than the company’s desired levels.