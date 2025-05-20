Page Industries needs sustained growth to support rich valuations
SummaryPage’s stock trades at rich valuations, suggesting investors are capturing a good share of the brighter prospects, unless of course, growth recovery turns out to be better-than-expected.
Page Industries Ltd has ended FY25 on a high note. The March quarter (Q4FY25) results surpassed expectations on the earnings front, aided by a solid 486 basis points (bps) year-on-year expansion in Ebitda margin to 21.4%. Stability in raw material prices, especially fabric, sustained higher production efficiency, and controlled operating costs helped operating profit performance.