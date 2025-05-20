Page Industries needs sustained growth to support rich valuations

For the full year, Ebitda margin rose 271 bps in FY25 to 21.5%. Still, Page’s management is being measured in setting expectations for the future, keeping Ebitda margin guidance at 19-21% in the coming quarters. This is when it isn’t looking to raise prices, and neither does it anticipate an increase in raw material cost in the near future. However, it sees cost pressures such as salary increases and investments in IT, keeping the margin within the guided range.