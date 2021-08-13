Page Industries’ shares take a beating after soft Q1 results

Page Industries told analysts that July sales recovery was healthy and similar to April. To be sure, the athleisure segment is likely to have a good run in the near-future with consumers likely to spend more time at home. “However, momentum needs to pick up in men’s innerwear and the women’s innerwear business needs to sustain, especially as factors favoring rapid growth in the athleisure segment would not be present beyond FY22," said analysts from Motilal Oswal.