Page Industries stock hits new 52-week low on subdued Q3 result, outlook

Speaking of growth, volume declined 11% y-o-y and 7% sequentially in Q3FY23 to 52.8 million, the management said. The demand was lukewarm in Q3 as the market was not as buoyant as expected by the management. The management expects it to recover by Q1FY24. Further, competitive intensity has increased after the covid pandemic with many companies having entered the athleisure category.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}