Page Industries stock up 7% on Q4 beat, but inflation headwind remains

In a post earnings conference call, the management said sales growth was robust in Q4 across product categories and sales channels. Growth was driven by its retail expansion, and introduction of new products. In Q4, it clocked a volume growth of 7% and 28.9% in FY22. In terms of number of units, it sold 50 million pieces in 4Q versus 46 million in the same quarter last year. The management said outlook remains strong and reiterated its target of achieving $1 billion in sales by FY25-26.