Page’s high valuations need growth backing

The Page stock has declined by nearly 3% since Q3 results were announced last week, though the shares have appreciated by about 41% in the past one year. In comparison, the Nifty 100 index has gained almost 14% in the same time. Page’s valuations are a sore point, however. The stock trades at around 64 times FY24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. “While EPS growth of about 20% seems likely, valuations are expensive," said Motilal Oswal’s analysts.

