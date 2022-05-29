Page’s pricey shares need growth to shine

Page Industries Ltd has ended the year on a strong note. Despite the disruption caused by the Omicron wave of coronavirus, revenues grew by 26% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the March quarter to ₹1,111 crore, primarily driven by higher price realizations. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin at 24% has exceeded the consensus estimate of 20.5%. Page is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. for the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the Jockey brand in India and a few other countries.