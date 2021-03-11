Pain continues among small borrowers as micro loan stress still high

Size matters, in both crisis and recovery. A look at how the micro loan portfolio of India’s lenders has performed in the first three quarters of FY21 reflects this. The stress in micro loans has increased sharply during the December quarter despite various parts of the economy showing a sharp recovery.

Data from credit bureau Crif High Mark showed that loans overdue by more than 30 days were 12.7% of aggregate micro loan book of all lenders in December quarter. That is a huge jump from just 2.6% in the previous quarter. What it shows is that stressed borrowers have seen their profile worsen even more and have not been able to repay their loans.

Loans overdue for up to 30 days were 8.3% of the loan book, lower than 15.7% in the previous quarter. Putting these together, it is clear that some of the stressed borrowers with weak credit have worsened further. Even write-offs in micro loans have increased sharply ever since the pandemic struck. Lenders wrote off 3.1% of micro loan portfolio in December quarter compared with 1.4% a year ago and 1.6% just before the lockdown months.

The credit bureau’s data includes micro lending by banks, micro finance institutions (MFI) and small finance banks. A look at the performance of different lenders on asset quality shows that banks had the most stressed micro lending book. Part of it could be also because banks have the highest share in micro finance at 42%. Even so, even fresh stress has been mostly piling up on banks’ books. MFIs have been able to better manage stress although issues with specific states have increased stress on their books. Policy changes such as the Assam state government’s new rules capping the number of lenders per small borrower have also had an adverse impact.

In terms of urban and rural segments, stress from urban centres has remained high. For the December quarter, loans overdue beyond a month added up to 17.14% of the urban micro loan portfolio, a sharp jump from 6.53% in the September quarter. The lockdown months have been harsh on urban centres. Further, recovery in services has been slow and urban centres are a large repository of services demand and supply. This explains the increased stress in the urban micro loan portfolio.

That said, fresh stress has been limited with the proportion of 1-30 days overdue loans reducing sequentially. Banks have seen a larger improvement here compared with MFIs and small finance banks.

