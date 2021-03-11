Pain continues among small borrowers as micro loan stress still high

The credit bureau’s data includes micro lending by banks, micro finance institutions (MFI) and small finance banks. A look at the performance of different lenders on asset quality shows that banks had the most stressed micro lending book. Part of it could be also because banks have the highest share in micro finance at 42%. Even so, even fresh stress has been mostly piling up on banks’ books. MFIs have been able to better manage stress although issues with specific states have increased stress on their books. Policy changes such as the Assam state government’s new rules capping the number of lenders per small borrower have also had an adverse impact.