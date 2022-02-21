Pain likely to continue for Ipca Laboratories

The domestic business is normally leaner in Q4 and therefore, investors can expect revenues to be sequentially lower. Hereon, investors are likely to closely follow the status of import alert on the facilities. Purvi Shah, pharma analyst, Kotak Securities PCG Desk said, “Though the company exports to other countries, the pricing in US market can provide Ipca scope for margin expansion. As of now, only 6-10 exempted products are being exported to US markets due to the ban on its three facilities by USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration). Successful inspection of the facilities by USFDA will be key trigger for Ipca shares as it will help investor sentiments than having an immediate financial impact."