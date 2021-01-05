Paint companies are bracing for price hikes, hint dealers

A recent dealers’ channel check by domestic brokerage house ICICI Securities Ltd showed that paint dealers are expecting a price increase. “The dealers also opined that there is possibility of price hikes in January-February’20 especially in enamels. Depending on price hikes news-flows, the dealers are expected to increase inventory prior to price hike," said the report on 4 January.

Typically, the paint industry passes on the burden of increased input costs to customers. The price of key raw material, titanium dioxide (TiO2), has increased by around 25% in the December quarter, showed Bloomberg data. Compared to a year-ago, TiO2 prices are flat, but analysts caution of upward pressure, going ahead. Crude derivatives are estimated to form around 60% of the cost of goods sold for paint companies. TiO2 pigment forms around 25% of the total content of paint. Likewise, prices are reduced when raw material cost eases.

Also, since most of these chemicals are imported, the rupee depreciation is a key monitorable. Around 70% of India’s domestic demand for TiO2 is met through import deliveries and China is the leading exporter of TiO2 to India. Analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd estimate that imports from China for Asian Paints Ltd and Berger Paints India Ltd vary between 8% and 10% of total raw material cost.





In the September quarter, volume recovery was led by economy products such as enamels and putty, driven by demand from smaller towns. Analysts expect this trend to continue in the December quarter as well. Margin expansion was aided by soft raw material costs and rationalisation of other expenses. Analysts do not expect paint makers to repeat their stellar margin performance in the December quarter. Cost pinch along with reversal in some variable cost components would weigh on operating margins.

Meanwhile, shares of key listed paint makers recently touched their respective fresh lifetime highs on the NSE. However, with headwinds emerging on input cost inflation, analysts caution of some downward pressure in these stocks.

