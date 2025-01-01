Weak rupee a new worry for paint companies
Summary
- Intense competition, rising input costs, and a tumbling rupee are putting pressure on profitability. With limited scope to pass on higher costs, paint companies face tough choices between margins and market share.
The paint industry, long an oligopolistic stronghold with high entry barriers, is undergoing a shift. The entry of new players and evolving market dynamics have intensified competition, leaving established players scrambling to defend their turf.