Weak rupee a new worry for paint companies

New players such as Aditya Birla-led Grasim Industries, JK Cement, Pidilite Industries, and JSW Paints have expanded into the decorative paints segment. Armed with deep pockets, these companies are executing capacity expansions. Going by the estimates of Care Ratings, existing and new players have planned a massive capex entailing capacity addition of about 70% over the next three to four years, out of which the majority is expected to become operational in FY25 and FY26.