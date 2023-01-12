Paint companies pause price hikes as cost inflation woes recede

Paint companies were raising prices to combat the steep cost inflation that hit profit margins. The recent pause in price hikes isn’t just because of easing cost inflation woes. According to analysts, demand offtake in Q3 has not been very impressive and it may have also prompted paint companies to shy away from price hikes. Therefore, volume growth of paint makers is likely to be muted in Q3. Moreover, companies may have witnessed downtrading on account of high inflation.