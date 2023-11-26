Paint cos set to beat competition blues with capex, branding
Summary
- The sector has seen an oligopolistic structure for many years, but will see increasing competition now as companies with robust financial muscle enter the market
Listed paint companies should sail through the December quarter (Q3FY24) with decent volume growth aided by the festive and wedding season. The litmus test for paint stocks would be in Q4, though, when competition woes spike. Grasim Industries is scheduled to make its paint launch under brand Birla Opus next quarter.