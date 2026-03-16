As if rising competitive intensity and muted demand were not challenging enough, the Indian paint industry now faces another headwind: cost inflation.
Paint companies’ old playbook faces a new challenge amid crude shock
SummaryRaising prices seems like a no-brainer, but it may be easier said than done this time for paints companies. Once an oligopolistic sector with high entry barriers and fewer companies, the industry is seeing elevated competition
As if rising competitive intensity and muted demand were not challenging enough, the Indian paint industry now faces another headwind: cost inflation.
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