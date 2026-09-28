Paint makers face a crude shock as competition stays fierce

As price hikes get absorbed, incumbent paint makers have a priority: contain margin erosion emerging from crude oil-led cost inflation. Paint companies use crude-based derivatives, monomers and titanium di-oxide as key inputs. Benign crude prices before the West Asia war broke out had given incumbents as well as newcomers room to tweak prices and lure customers. This offered some comfort amid stiff competition and the fight for market share as Grasim Industries-led Birla Opus scales operations and JSW Dulux steps up investments.
As price hikes get absorbed, incumbent paint makers have a priority: contain margin erosion emerging from crude oil-led cost inflation. Paint companies use crude-based derivatives, monomers and titanium di-oxide as key inputs. Benign crude prices before the West Asia war broke out had given incumbents as well as newcomers room to tweak prices and lure customers. This offered some comfort amid stiff competition and the fight for market share as Grasim Industries-led Birla Opus scales operations and JSW Dulux steps up investments.
But crude’s 70% jump so far in 2026 to near $98/barrel has eroded that cushion. Commodity cost inflation can severely dent margins of decorative paint makers for the September quarter (Q2FY27) as the advantage of low-cost inventory fades.
Abhishek Mathur, analyst at Systematix Shares and Stocks (India), expects sequential gross margin contraction of 400 basis points (bps) in Q2FY27 and 370 bps year-on-year for Asian Paints, which clocked 43.6% margin in Q1FY27. Peer Berger Paints India could see 120 bps sequential and 190 bps year-on-year gross margin dip in Q2FY27; Q1FY27 margin was at 40.9%.
Cost cycle
Mathur notes that past periods of sharp cost inflation (H1FY22, H1FY23) were followed by equally sharp margin rebounds, aided by price hikes in subsequent periods as inflation eased. But this time, as inflation eases, the aggressive challengers, Birla Opus and JSW Dulux, would find greater room to manoeuvre on product pricing to drive market-share gains, he cautioned.
Paint makers took staggered price hikes of around 12-14% over March-July to pass on dearer packaging costs and titanium di-oxide. Price hikes would support revenue, but a further increase in selling prices could upset demand for paints in the run-up to the festive season of Diwali, which falls in November (Q3) this year.
Recall that Q1 volume growth had got a boost from channel filling ahead of the anticipated price hikes, but that should normalize in Q2. Centrum Broking’s dealer channel check showed that Asian Paints is seeing around 7–10% volume growth in Q2, led by premium/luxury segments. Despite price hikes, higher trade schemes have supported dealer stocking and offtake.
Market-share battle
But dealers are opting against aggressive stocking of Birla Opus as schemes and extra grammage fade, said the Centrum report dated 23 September. Further, Indigo Paints continues to display largely flat growth, while Kansai Nerolac Paints has seen a sharp loss in decorative market share.
Asian Paints has guided for 8-10% volume growth for FY27, but in the Q1 call, it said competitive intensity is expected to be at an all-time high in the near term. Berger eyes mid-to-high single-digit volume growth.
“The nature of competition has changed more than its intensity. Price gaps between players have narrowed, and companies are now competing through higher discounts and incentives offered to dealers and painters,” said Poonam Upadhyay, director at Crisil Ratings.
Newcomers took price cuts before the West Asia war. As newcomers compete with incumbents through higher discounts and incentives to dealers and painters, spending on this front would remain high.
The sector’s earnings outlook remains exposed to downgrades amid margin pressures and the market-share battle. Small wonder, paint stocks are bleeding, but moderated valuations aren’t enticing.
So far in 2026, Asian Paints, Berger and Kansai shares have fallen by 12-24%. The stocks trade at FY28 price-to-earnings multiples of 41, 36 and 18, respectively, showed Bloomberg data.