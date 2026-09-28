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Paint makers face a crude shock as competition stays fierce

Harsha Jethmalani
4 min read28 Sep 2026, 12:09 PM IST
As the paint industry grapples with a 70% spike in crude oil prices, leading companies like Asian Paints and Berger are feeling the pinch.
As the paint industry grapples with a 70% spike in crude oil prices, leading companies like Asian Paints and Berger are feeling the pinch. (Pexel)
Summary

Crude inflation is squeezing paint makers’ margins just as Birla Opus and JSW Dulux intensify the market-share battle, leaving incumbents to balance price hikes, demand and profitability.

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As price hikes get absorbed, incumbent paint makers have a priority: contain margin erosion emerging from crude oil-led cost inflation. Paint companies use crude-based derivatives, monomers and titanium di-oxide as key inputs. Benign crude prices before the West Asia war broke out had given incumbents as well as newcomers room to tweak prices and lure customers. This offered some comfort amid stiff competition and the fight for market share as Grasim Industries-led Birla Opus scales operations and JSW Dulux steps up investments.

As price hikes get absorbed, incumbent paint makers have a priority: contain margin erosion emerging from crude oil-led cost inflation. Paint companies use crude-based derivatives, monomers and titanium di-oxide as key inputs. Benign crude prices before the West Asia war broke out had given incumbents as well as newcomers room to tweak prices and lure customers. This offered some comfort amid stiff competition and the fight for market share as Grasim Industries-led Birla Opus scales operations and JSW Dulux steps up investments.

But crude’s 70% jump so far in 2026 to near $98/barrel has eroded that cushion. Commodity cost inflation can severely dent margins of decorative paint makers for the September quarter (Q2FY27) as the advantage of low-cost inventory fades.

Abhishek Mathur, analyst at Systematix Shares and Stocks (India), expects sequential gross margin contraction of 400 basis points (bps) in Q2FY27 and 370 bps year-on-year for Asian Paints, which clocked 43.6% margin in Q1FY27. Peer Berger Paints India could see 120 bps sequential and 190 bps year-on-year gross margin dip in Q2FY27; Q1FY27 margin was at 40.9%.

Cost cycle

Mathur notes that past periods of sharp cost inflation (H1FY22, H1FY23) were followed by equally sharp margin rebounds, aided by price hikes in subsequent periods as inflation eased. But this time, as inflation eases, the aggressive challengers, Birla Opus and JSW Dulux, would find greater room to manoeuvre on product pricing to drive market-share gains, he cautioned.

Also Read | Indigo Paints puts margins on the line for faster growth, market share

Paint makers took staggered price hikes of around 12-14% over March-July to pass on dearer packaging costs and titanium di-oxide. Price hikes would support revenue, but a further increase in selling prices could upset demand for paints in the run-up to the festive season of Diwali, which falls in November (Q3) this year.

Recall that Q1 volume growth had got a boost from channel filling ahead of the anticipated price hikes, but that should normalize in Q2. Centrum Broking’s dealer channel check showed that Asian Paints is seeing around 7–10% volume growth in Q2, led by premium/luxury segments. Despite price hikes, higher trade schemes have supported dealer stocking and offtake.

Market-share battle

But dealers are opting against aggressive stocking of Birla Opus as schemes and extra grammage fade, said the Centrum report dated 23 September. Further, Indigo Paints continues to display largely flat growth, while Kansai Nerolac Paints has seen a sharp loss in decorative market share.

Asian Paints has guided for 8-10% volume growth for FY27, but in the Q1 call, it said competitive intensity is expected to be at an all-time high in the near term. Berger eyes mid-to-high single-digit volume growth.

“The nature of competition has changed more than its intensity. Price gaps between players have narrowed, and companies are now competing through higher discounts and incentives offered to dealers and painters,” said Poonam Upadhyay, director at Crisil Ratings.

Newcomers took price cuts before the West Asia war. As newcomers compete with incumbents through higher discounts and incentives to dealers and painters, spending on this front would remain high.

The sector’s earnings outlook remains exposed to downgrades amid margin pressures and the market-share battle. Small wonder, paint stocks are bleeding, but moderated valuations aren’t enticing.

So far in 2026, Asian Paints, Berger and Kansai shares have fallen by 12-24%. The stocks trade at FY28 price-to-earnings multiples of 41, 36 and 18, respectively, showed Bloomberg data.

Also Read | Berger Paints investors paint the town red after Q4 earnings
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketPaint makers face a crude shock as competition stays fierce

Paint makers face a crude shock as competition stays fierce

Harsha Jethmalani
4 min read28 Sep 2026, 12:09 PM IST
As the paint industry grapples with a 70% spike in crude oil prices, leading companies like Asian Paints and Berger are feeling the pinch.
As the paint industry grapples with a 70% spike in crude oil prices, leading companies like Asian Paints and Berger are feeling the pinch. (Pexel)
Summary

Crude inflation is squeezing paint makers’ margins just as Birla Opus and JSW Dulux intensify the market-share battle, leaving incumbents to balance price hikes, demand and profitability.

Gift this article

As price hikes get absorbed, incumbent paint makers have a priority: contain margin erosion emerging from crude oil-led cost inflation. Paint companies use crude-based derivatives, monomers and titanium di-oxide as key inputs. Benign crude prices before the West Asia war broke out had given incumbents as well as newcomers room to tweak prices and lure customers. This offered some comfort amid stiff competition and the fight for market share as Grasim Industries-led Birla Opus scales operations and JSW Dulux steps up investments.

As price hikes get absorbed, incumbent paint makers have a priority: contain margin erosion emerging from crude oil-led cost inflation. Paint companies use crude-based derivatives, monomers and titanium di-oxide as key inputs. Benign crude prices before the West Asia war broke out had given incumbents as well as newcomers room to tweak prices and lure customers. This offered some comfort amid stiff competition and the fight for market share as Grasim Industries-led Birla Opus scales operations and JSW Dulux steps up investments.

But crude’s 70% jump so far in 2026 to near $98/barrel has eroded that cushion. Commodity cost inflation can severely dent margins of decorative paint makers for the September quarter (Q2FY27) as the advantage of low-cost inventory fades.

Abhishek Mathur, analyst at Systematix Shares and Stocks (India), expects sequential gross margin contraction of 400 basis points (bps) in Q2FY27 and 370 bps year-on-year for Asian Paints, which clocked 43.6% margin in Q1FY27. Peer Berger Paints India could see 120 bps sequential and 190 bps year-on-year gross margin dip in Q2FY27; Q1FY27 margin was at 40.9%.

Cost cycle

Mathur notes that past periods of sharp cost inflation (H1FY22, H1FY23) were followed by equally sharp margin rebounds, aided by price hikes in subsequent periods as inflation eased. But this time, as inflation eases, the aggressive challengers, Birla Opus and JSW Dulux, would find greater room to manoeuvre on product pricing to drive market-share gains, he cautioned.

Also Read | Indigo Paints puts margins on the line for faster growth, market share

Paint makers took staggered price hikes of around 12-14% over March-July to pass on dearer packaging costs and titanium di-oxide. Price hikes would support revenue, but a further increase in selling prices could upset demand for paints in the run-up to the festive season of Diwali, which falls in November (Q3) this year.

Recall that Q1 volume growth had got a boost from channel filling ahead of the anticipated price hikes, but that should normalize in Q2. Centrum Broking’s dealer channel check showed that Asian Paints is seeing around 7–10% volume growth in Q2, led by premium/luxury segments. Despite price hikes, higher trade schemes have supported dealer stocking and offtake.

Market-share battle

But dealers are opting against aggressive stocking of Birla Opus as schemes and extra grammage fade, said the Centrum report dated 23 September. Further, Indigo Paints continues to display largely flat growth, while Kansai Nerolac Paints has seen a sharp loss in decorative market share.

Asian Paints has guided for 8-10% volume growth for FY27, but in the Q1 call, it said competitive intensity is expected to be at an all-time high in the near term. Berger eyes mid-to-high single-digit volume growth.

“The nature of competition has changed more than its intensity. Price gaps between players have narrowed, and companies are now competing through higher discounts and incentives offered to dealers and painters,” said Poonam Upadhyay, director at Crisil Ratings.

Newcomers took price cuts before the West Asia war. As newcomers compete with incumbents through higher discounts and incentives to dealers and painters, spending on this front would remain high.

The sector’s earnings outlook remains exposed to downgrades amid margin pressures and the market-share battle. Small wonder, paint stocks are bleeding, but moderated valuations aren’t enticing.

So far in 2026, Asian Paints, Berger and Kansai shares have fallen by 12-24%. The stocks trade at FY28 price-to-earnings multiples of 41, 36 and 18, respectively, showed Bloomberg data.

Also Read | Berger Paints investors paint the town red after Q4 earnings
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketPaint makers face a crude shock as competition stays fierce
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