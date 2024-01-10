Paints: One brush at a time to beat competition blues
Summary
- Industry margins are in focus in Q3FY24 earnings performance, amid rising competition from both organized and unorganized sector players.
Paint manufacturers are taking it slow amid the looming threat of heightened competition and tepid demand trends. Grasim Industries Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, is preparing for its product launch, expected in the March quarter of the current fiscal year (Q4FY24), which has existing paint makers concerned about market share impacts from new entrants.