Pandemic  impact  on  fuel  products  may weigh on oil sector in the 1st quart

RIL’s petchem volumes are expected to be lower and that will weigh on the segment’s profitability. Nomura expects RIL’s standalone earnings to have plunged 49% year-on-year. The company’s energy and retail businesses are expected to stay sluggish in the past quarter. Yet, its digital services division would benefit from tariff hikes in December, possibly helping compensate for the overall weakness to some extent. For the state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs), refining margins are expected to be thinner and marketing volumes lower. But, better marketing margins would be something to cheer about. OMCs include Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.