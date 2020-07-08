Interest rates in India have been on a downward trajectory for more than 18 months. The quibble about transmission of policy rate cuts onto lending rates seems to have been resolved to some extent now.

Ergo, while India’s lenders have been able to protect net interest margins in the past, they are poised to moderate in FY21.

Several signs are visible. To start with, retail and small business loans have already been linked to the policy repo rate and progressively the yield on this portfolio is expected to come down for banks. Of course, these loans still account for a small portion of the total. Even so, given a recession this year, policy rate cuts are far from over and the downward pressure on these loans won’t abate. Marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) of banks, too, has been coming down faster. The weighted average lending rate has dropped 72 basis points from levels seen before the pandemic.

Another factor is the huge pile of bad loans that banks carry. Banks are far from getting a quick resolution on these dud loans. The pile is only going to increase in the current year, as the lockdown has hit the cash flows of not just businesses, but households as well. The trend in moratorium is uncertain, although most banks had at least a quarter of their loan book, if not more, under moratorium as of May.

When banks cannot collect the interest owed to them on a regular basis, it obviously has a bearing on margins. “Further downward pressure in the medium term could come from interest reversals on NPLs. Overall, we expect a flattish to marginal decline in NIM for most banks," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note. In addition, the provisions towards the risks associated with the pandemic are also an additional pressure. In such times, new loans that fetch interest income are hard to come by.

Bad loans and falling interest rates are not new and the pandemic has only added to their severity. What could be a trigger factor for margin moderation is the deceleration in high-yield unsecured loans. Analysts at Kotak point out that most banks are going slow on their unsecured loan portfolio. These include personal loans towards consumption, perhaps the segment most affected due to the lockdown. As such, banks are preferring to conserve capital owing to the pandemic.

But there are offsetting factors as well. Moderation in deposit rates is one. The weighted average term deposit rate has already dropped by 26 basis points in the first two months of FY21. Recoveries from bad loans too could contribute, although this hinges on quick resolutions.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated