Pandemic makes it hard for Indian banks to hold on to margins

Several signs are visible. To start with, retail and small business loans have already been linked to the policy repo rate and progressively the yield on this portfolio is expected to come down for banks. Of course, these loans still account for a small portion of the total. Even so, given a recession this year, policy rate cuts are far from over and the downward pressure on these loans won’t abate. Marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) of banks, too, has been coming down faster. The weighted average lending rate has dropped 72 basis points from levels seen before the pandemic.