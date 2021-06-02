Pandemic makes PSU banks starve for loan growth

The biggest constraint for public sector lenders has been capital. The need for capital has outstripped the supply from their owner, the government. Exacerbating the need for capital has been the sharp rise in toxic loans on their balance sheets. The bad loan cycle that involved large corporate loans during FY16-FY19 manifested mostly on public sector bank balance sheets. Many lenders saw their core capital erode below the mandated regulatory minimum. In the end, mergers among public sector lenders were seen as the only way out. While this toxic cycle engulfed public sector lenders, what explains their continued market share loss in a pandemic year?

