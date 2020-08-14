When retailer Trent Ltd announced its March quarter results (Q4FY20) in May, the initial signs of covid-19 disruption were visible. After all, standalone revenue growth had dropped to 8% in Q4FY20 from around 30% in the previous three quarters.

With the nationwide lockdown remaining in place for a good part of the June quarter, Q1FY21 results show a much more pronounced impact of the pandemic crisis. Revenues fell 87% year-on-year to ₹96 crore, below analysts’ estimates. Covid-19 lockdown forced Trent to close its stores for a major part of the quarter.

Trent mainly operates stores across five concepts— Westside, Zudio, Star, Landmark and Utsa; with Westside as its flagship chain.

For the quarter, the extended store closures meant the company had to make incremental provisioning with respect to inventories estimated at over ₹40 crore. Input costs declined by 77%, slower than the rate of decline in revenues. This weighed heavily on the gross margins, which tumbled to about 13% from 53% in last year’s June quarter.

Further, employee costs fell at a slower pace of 18% whereas other expenses declined by 58%. Clearly, this wasn’t enough to compensate for the collapse in revenues and deteriorated operating leverage. As a result, Trent reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss of ₹119 crore.

Negotiations on rentals with landlords led to a savings worth Rs36 crore in rent and this was recognized in other income. After taking depreciation and finance costs into consideration, net loss came in at Rs139 crore.

So far in financial year 2021, the company has opened six new stores -- four Zudio, one Westside, and one Landmark. Overall, Trent has 163 Westside stores and 80 Zudio stores and more than 90% of these stores have now reopened. Although some restrictions continue to apply at the local level and adversely impact performance.

Hereon, investors will watch for sustainable signs of recovery during the festive season. But with consumer cutting discretionary spending, recovery could well be a gradual process. Note that Trent shares have staged an impressive recovery from its May lows, increasing as much as 43%. “Due to rally in stock price, our revise rating on the stock stands as ‘sell,’" point out analysts from IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd.

Even so, the shares are still about 28% away from their pre-covid high in February. Some analysts reckon the company’s medium-to-long prospects are better. “We believe Trent is likely to emerge stronger when normalcy returns and is better positioned to leverage the huge available opportunity, given its value product offerings and robust balance sheet," wrote ICICI Securities Ltd’s analysts in a report on 14 August.

