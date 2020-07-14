Pandemic set to hurt life insurers’ growth, protection plans to give buffer

Analysts expect SBI Life to report better growth metrics than the others, while HDFC Life is expected to show margins that trump industry. Shares of insurance companies have been under pressure, in line with the broader market, in the wake of the pandemic. However, they have performed well in comparison to other financial stocks such as those of banks or non-bank lenders. HDFC Life, in fact is an outlier - its shares have recouped most of its losses and are trading close to their peaks in February.