Pandemic-hit economy needs high-speed vaccination and more

Economists believe that the government has a bigger role to play this time and monetary policy may have to play second fiddle. “With India witnessing a much ferocious second covid wave, the major lesson for the government is to loosen its purse strings and support the household sector directly via income transfer/employment guarantee," a Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd report said. As such, the Reserve Bank of India is willing to expand its balance sheet to accommodate the government in its finances. In fact, the central bank may begin to hike interest rates owing to inflation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}