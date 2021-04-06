Pandemics don’t last but the IMF warns of permanent scars

To be sure, the pandemic has led to small businesses shutting, while large corporations have managed to weather the crisis given their size. This may help in the short term but the fund warns that eventually productivity could be affected negatively. The fund also flagged off the worsening inequality within and between countries due to the pandemic and urged countries to address this while formulating fiscal policies. “Policies that reverse the setback to human capital accumulation, boost job creation, and facilitate worker reallocation will be key to addressing long-term GDP losses and the rise in inequality," the report said. Here too there could be variations between advanced and emerging economies due to varying fiscal space. The upshot is that economic recovery would be uneven in 2021 and not easy.