Partnership with Volkswagen underpins M&M’s EV plans

Volkswagen’s MEB electric platform is currently being used by its group brands - Audi, Skoda, SEAT/CUPRA. As of now, it provides the technology base for ten electric models from five brands. It is designed as an open vehicle platform which aids automakers to build EVs in a cost-efficient manner. The platform caters to a variety of segments and vehicle types ranging from compact vehicles to vans to SUVs (sports utility vehicles).