Passenger vehicle sales momentum hits a speed bump due to chip shortage

Though the year-on-year growth for automakers came on a high base as 2020 had seen the impact of a nationwide lockdown, when compared with 2019, the numbers were still encouraging. The two-year domestic volume CAGR (compound annual growth rate) was 11% for Eicher Motors Ltd- VECV (Volvo group JV), 10% for Tata Motors, 1% for Ashok Leyland Ltd and 22% for Mahindra and Mahindra, as per Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “We expect demand to improve ahead on better macros, pickup in infra spending and recovery in replacement demand," said analysts at Emkay in their note.

