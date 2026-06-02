Patanjali Foods: Street’s optimism in assigning high FMCG valuation multiples was misplaced

Patanjali Foods Ltd’s FMCG business revenue rose 2.6% y-o-y to ₹2,890 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY26). However, the bright spot is that discretionary categories such as biscuits and home and personal care grew by about 15% each.
The FMCG segment Ebit rose by 16% y-o-y to ₹276 crore. Biscuit sales growth showed strong momentum with the ‘Doodh’ brand surpassing annual sales of ₹1,300 crore. The softening of wheat prices and stable sugar prices helped in sustaining the profitability of biscuits. Beverage sales were encouraging towards Q4-end, aided by seasonal summer demand.
But these gains were more than offset by a poor show in the edible oils segment as its Ebit fell by 31% y-o-y to ₹178 crore, largely owing to a 20% and 23% spike in palm oil and soya oil prices, respectively. A rise in freight, insurance and packaging material costs also hurt profitability.