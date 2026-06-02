Patanjali Foods: Street’s optimism in assigning high FMCG valuation multiples was misplaced

The FMCG segment Ebit rose by 16% y-o-y to ₹276 crore. Biscuit sales growth showed strong momentum with the ‘Doodh’ brand surpassing annual sales of ₹1,300 crore. The softening of wheat prices and stable sugar prices helped in sustaining the profitability of biscuits. Beverage sales were encouraging towards Q4-end, aided by seasonal summer demand.