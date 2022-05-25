Zomato’s road ahead is set to be arduous

The path ahead is arduous. “We believe there is a potential for revenue to double over next three years (FY25), which means that they will breach towards $1.2 billion. However, valuations will not see a significant re-rating unless there is a spike in the contribution margin/unit economics or some visible turnaround in any emerging business (Hyperpure or quick commerce)," said Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Capital (India) in a note. Hyperpure is Zomato’s supplies platform for restaurants.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}