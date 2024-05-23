Paytm: Loan distribution business needs to hold the fort
Summary
- The success of Paytm's loan distribution business is crucial for offsetting losses from its payment services amid increased competition from new entrants and ongoing regulatory uncertainties
One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, bore the brunt of the disruption in business following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) restrictions on its payment bank. Expectedly, March quarter (Q4FY24) results were forgettable, but worse is on its way in the ongoing quarter of Q1FY25.